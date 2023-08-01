Menu
Kiwi Wealth sale proceeds to bolster Kiwibank’s growth goals

(Image: Kiwibank)
Staff reporters
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Kiwi Group Capital has tipped $225 million into Kiwibank to bolster the government-owned lender’s growth plans. The equity injection makes up more than two-thirds of the $310m reaped from the sale of fund manager Kiwi Wealth to Fisher Funds and adds to Kiwibank’s $737m of fully-paid share capital. Kiwibank’s total common equity tier 1 capital was $1.79 billion as at Dec 31, or a ratio of 10.4% of risk-weighted exposure, the lowest among 15 licensed banks on the Reserve Bank’s financial strength dashboard. ...
The Quiz Free

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
