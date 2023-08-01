Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Business liquidations up 36%

Business liquidations up 36%
Mortgage lending continued to tail off, though there are signs of life returning. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Business credit defaults continued to track up last month, with an increase in company liquidations of 36% year-on-year, reflecting stress points, particularly in the construction, retail, hospitality and property sectors.Data from credit agency Centrix shows previous arrears are now converting to defaults in those sectors, with credit demand surging across the board.Credit defaults are also higher across the manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than 25,000 registered companies. That was particularly pronounced across beverage and...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change