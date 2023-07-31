Menu
Winton pegs its Sunfield claim at $138m

(Image: Winton)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
Winton Land is claiming damages against Kāinga Ora of $138.5 million plus costs, as an estimate of its losses as a result of the government housing agency's alleged anti-competitive conduct.The residential developer, listed on both the NZ and Australian stock exchanges, launched its legal action last October, claiming that Kāinga Ora had "misused" its statutory powers after the agency's refusal to consider the developer's 4,400 unit planned community as a 'specified development project" under the Urban Develo...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
