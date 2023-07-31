Menu
ANZ says business confidence is running an orange light

"We could hardly be accused of wild optimism," says ANZ chief economist, Sharon Zollner. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
ANZ's monthly survey has found business confidence has risen to its highest level since September 2021.The research indicated business confidence was up five points in July but was still in negative territory at net -18.The survey recorded firms’ expected own activity eased two points to net +1.“The economy is slowing, but certainly not coming to a sudden stop,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.The research found retail, manufacturing and services sectors saw the biggest improvement in activity indicators over the m...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
