Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Small businesses want a change in govt, says poll

Small businesses want a change in govt, says poll
Small enterprises' votes are likely to go to National and Act. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
National and Act would easily form the next government if it came down to the small business sector, which puts them at 57% of the party vote, according to MYOB's SME snapshot poll.The poll also shows that 64% of 550 small-to-medium size (SME) business owners nationwide surveyed want a change in government in this year's October election, with only a fifth supporting the current government. One in 10 don't think it makes any difference to them who is in power. The survey was conducted between June 26 and July 3.Business people&...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'