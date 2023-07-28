Menu
Milford Funds after-tax profit drops 10.3% in 2023
The company made cash donations during the year of $359,913 to the Milford Foundation. (Image: Milford Asset Management)
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
Milford Funds Limited has recorded an after-tax profit of $11.3 million for the March 31, 2023, year, a 10.3% decrease from the $12.6m of 2022. Milford Funds acts as the manager and issuer of the Milford Asset Management KiwiSaver plan and Milford investment funds.Profit before tax was $15.8m, compared with $17.4m in the 2022 financial year.The fund manager and KiwiSaver provider's total revenue for the year was $157.6m, down 9.6% from the previous year's $174.4m revenue.It recorded total equity of $26.1m, little changed from $26.0...
Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld
Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 4:01pm
Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

Prosecutors allege Trump and two of his employees tried to delete security footage.

Bloomberg 1:15pm
