Finance

Kiwibank pushes back on RBNZ’s proposed new risk weightings

Kiwibank pushes back on RBNZ’s proposed new risk weightings
Kiwibank says risk weighting should reflect actual risks faced. (Image: Kiwibank)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Growth-hungry Kiwibank says regulator plans to weave more granularity into risk-weighted asset settings are insufficient, as the deposit taker presses for greater international alignment.It said standardised risk weights (SRW) for New Zealand banks shouldn’t be more conservative than those in Basel III, an internationally recognised benchmark, unless justifiable.Kiwibank’s comments came amid Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) 2025 capital review, which has drawn diverse views across a range of subject matter. It has bee...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Markets

Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow

Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Markets

Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways
Primary Sector

The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

More Finance

RBNZ cuts number of jobs by 20%
Finance

RBNZ cuts number of jobs by 20%

The Reserve Bank claims $11m of cost savings via Project Denby’s 20% job cuts.

Staff reporters 29 Oct 2025
Kiwibank wary of capital-review barrier to growth
Finance

Kiwibank wary of capital-review barrier to growth

Kiwibank raises issues of competitive advantage.

Andy Macdonald 24 Oct 2025
Heartland Group’s Q1 trading solid, not without challenges
Finance

Heartland Group’s Q1 trading solid, not without challenges

Heartland Group reports solid Q1 performance as NZ business conditions challenging.

Staff reporters 24 Oct 2025
Kiwibank eyes a fairer fight with the Aussie big four
Finance

Kiwibank eyes a fairer fight with the Aussie big four

Kiwibank, partway through a $500m capital hike, sells growth and culture stories.

Andy Macdonald 23 Oct 2025