Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

KiwiRail posts improved surplus, despite freight challenges

KiwiRail posts improved surplus, despite freight challenges
Freight volumes were lower than forecast, but the freight business still recorded an 8% increase in revenue. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
Despite failing to meet its freight targets, KiwiRail booked $501 million from its core freight business to help drive an increased surplus.The state-owned rail operator released its 2023 earnings on Monday, reporting a $156.5m operating surplus in the year to June 30, up 17% on its 2022 result.Group operating revenue was up 16.5% to $991.6m, and expenses also rose by 16.5% to $835.1m.The result was prepared under the new accounting model which separates out above and below rail activities. Investment in the railway network - "below rail&q...
Pacific Edge falls as NZ market sinks into the red
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge falls as NZ market sinks into the red

Pacific Edge fell over 10% on Monday after the company’s latest update.

Ella Somers 02 Oct 2023
Economy

Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat

What the banks think the Reserve Bank of NZ will say on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 02 Oct 2023
Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat
Primary Sector

First bulk export for West Coast sand miners

Westland Mineral Sands is exporting 26,000 tonnes to customers in China.

Oliver Lewis 02 Oct 2023
First bulk export for West Coast sand miners

More Finance

Māori fintech develops tech solution for Sharesies
Finance Free

Māori fintech develops tech solution for Sharesies

Despite the low representation of Māori in tech, one has found the answer for Sharesies.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 29 Sep 2023
Nosier RBNZ regulations to cost insurers more
Finance

Nosier RBNZ regulations to cost insurers more

The Reserve Bank wants a suite of stiffer penalties.

Paul McBeth 29 Sep 2023
The sound and fury of excess bank profits
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and fury of excess bank profits

Never mind the profits, get switching!

Paul McBeth 28 Sep 2023
KPMG baffled by National's COFI repeal pledge
Finance

KPMG baffled by National's COFI repeal pledge

The banking industry didn't see it coming.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Sep 2023