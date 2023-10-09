Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim

Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim
The vessel Al Kuwait is now at the centre of the liquidation. (Image: Marine Traffic)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Liquidators of a live export outfit have been able to find some funding to be able to take a claim against a shipping company that didn’t turn up for its voyage more than two years ago.It comes after PwC’s Malcolm Hollis and Wendy Somerville told creditors six months ago they couldn’t get any funding for it.The non-completion of the voyage by MV Al Kuwait ultimately led to Genetic Development (NZ) Exports Limited Partnership’s insolvency. It was put into liquidation by the high court at Hamilton.Founded in 2020, the majo...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election

More Finance

Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong
Finance

Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong

The battle over his lawyers related to a disputed Hawke's Bay property.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout
Finance

Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout

It's the first increase this season by the co-op.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2023
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians
Finance

Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

Policymakers appear to have dropped the ball a decade ago.

Paul McBeth 06 Oct 2023