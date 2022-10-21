See full details
Mainfreight climbs 6.2% on upbeat earnings outlook

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Mainfreight's first-half result will be released on Nov 10. (Image: Mainfreight)
Mainfreight shares rose more than 6% in early trading after global logistics company gave upbeat earnings guidance.The listed freight company said first-half revenue was up by almost a third at $3.01 billion in the 26 weeks to Sept 30, with net profit rising nearly 66% to $301.7 million.The shares rose 6.2% to $70.11 in early afternoon trading on the NZX.Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre said a strong first half was predicted, but revenue and profit growth came in well above expectations.Mainfreight's first-half r...

