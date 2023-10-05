Menu
Malcolm Burns 'hopeful' new investor will help clear debt

Malcolm Burns told the court he had been trying to restructure his business activities. (Image: LinkedIn)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
Dunedin businessman Malcolm Burns has told the high court he should have a new investor in place by December to help clear the more than $1 million he owes to his financier.But the liquidators of Burns Group (2018) – his holding company – have reported that it owes much more than first thought.Late last year and into this year, Otago Excavation and the holding company collapsed after a string of liquidation attempts.Otago Excavation had receivers, BDO’s Colin Gower and Diana Matchett, appointed to it by PFNZ, otherwise known a...
