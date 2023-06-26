Menu
Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

Mark Hotchin. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
A five-day hearing to consider former Hanover Group co-owner Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over the purchase of a unit within a central Auckland building started on Monday. The case, relating to Hotchin's OHL Limited's $3.5 million purchase in 2018 of a unit at 2 Kitchener St in the city’s CBD from Premier Property Developments (PPD), is being heard this week in the high court at Auckland before Justice Pheroze Jagose.The dispute is about whether the tenancy income on the property had been overstated during the sale. That was conduct...
