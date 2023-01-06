Masterton Investments successfully sues ManukaMed owner

The property Denis Watson tried to buy at 1 Edwin Feist Place, Mastertson. (Image: Google Maps)

ManukaMed owner Denis Watson has lost a court battle after he failed to comply with a settlement notice on a Masterton property that he intended to buy nearly four years ago.The proceedings came about after Watson put in an offer to purchase a property for $1.7 million, in November 2019, from Masterton Investments Ltd (MIL) – a company owned by Rohan and Simon Salisbury.The pair, who both live in Australia, put the property, at 1 Edwin Feist Place, on the market a few months earlier with the company’s operations moving away from the...