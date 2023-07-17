Menu
Meme stocks are back, raising a ‘red flag’ for the broader market

'Stonk' is a slang term used to refer to stock. It's an intentional misspelling that's often used in internet memes or online investing forums. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
By Bailey LipschultzInvestors are fascinated with meme stocks again as they hunt through lower-quality names searching for returns. And in the process, they’re raising a “red flag” for the S&P 500 Index.When some of the most heavily-shorted stocks in the market rally, like meme shares are doing now, and safe havens like consumer staples slump, investors should prepare for a few days of weakness in the broader market, according to Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG. The Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index, home to the like...
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's meal ticket

Those expecting China to save NZ's economy might be sorely disappointed.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: Nigel Latta on why the scam industry is booming

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s why scammers are on the rise, and how to stay ahead of them. Hosted by Frances Cook.If you pride yourself on being great with money, and able to spot tricksters co...

Frances Cook 5:00am
Banks get lots of profit for not much expense
Finance

The Commerce Commission's probe into the big four banks ignores 60% of their profits.

Cameron Bagrie 14 Jul 2023
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten
Finance

Only one-in-five lenders willing to lend against construction projects.

Brent Melville 13 Jul 2023
Ezibuy owes more than $100m, administrators recommend liquidation
Finance

Unsecured creditors likely to get nothing.

Riley Kennedy 13 Jul 2023
SkyCity lawyer: Macquarie double dipping on failed car park deal
Finance

The dispute will head to trial in September.

Riley Kennedy 13 Jul 2023