MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

MicroGEM's office in Dunedin. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
“Carry on this silent treatment, and we will assume that you wish to have your contract terminated as per your employment contract clause 16.”That was MicroGEM’s chief scientific officer, David Saul, in an April 14 email to a dozen staff who had stopped working for the biotech.He gave them two other options: “stay with us and communicate” or “hand in your resignation”. They did the latter and, after seven months without pay, what was left of MicroGEM’s 30 staff in New Zealand replie...
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
