Mixed reaction to Adrian Orr reappointment

NZ Initiative executive director Oliver Hartwich believes the honourable thing would have been for Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr to resign. (Image: Getty)

Jenny Ruth

Finance minister Grant Robertson reappointed Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr for a second five-year term over the objections of the two main opposition parties.Reaction from the wider business community ranged from circumspect to negative. “I don’t think you could print my views,” said NZ Initiative executive director Oliver Hartwich.“The honourable thing would have been for Adrian Orr to resign; that would’ve spared Robertson the choice of having to reappoint him."He said Robertson didn’t have a c...