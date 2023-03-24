Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m
CDC Data Centres. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Infratil said the value of its 48.1% stake in CDC Data Centres has risen by up to $412 million between September and Dec 31.The stake is now valued at between $3.17 billion and $3.79b, the infrastructure investor said.“This valuation increase reflect the benefit of CDC’s recent refinancing and expansion of its debt facilities, the inclusion of two additional New Zealand developments and changes to the blended discount rate used for the valuation,” Infratil said.“These were partially offset by updates to macro-economic as...
Port Taranaki scoping offshore wind industry
Energy

Port Taranaki scoping offshore wind industry

Port Taranaki, long the country's oil and gas sector hub, is looking to a future in the offshore wind industry.

Greg Hurrell 1:25pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

NZ Rugby's $100 million sale of equity to NZ institutional investors quietly slipped through during Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching appointment.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 12:30pm
National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

More Finance

ANZ revised milk price forecast as pressure continues
Finance

ANZ revised milk price forecast as pressure continues

ANZ Bank revised down its milk price forecast as further downward pressure comes on commodity prices.Dairy prices have been in decline in recent months as softer demand and increased milk volumes pull them down.That continued earlier this week with the Global Dairy Trade index fa...

Staff reporters 3:00pm
Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m
Finance

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m

Acium Construction built Mico's Alex Apartments development in Queenstown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
UBS more than halves its NZME stake
Finance

UBS more than halves its NZME stake

The UBS London branch held its stake through derivatives and has now reduced most of its stake.

Staff reporters 23 Mar 2023
The sound and the fury of banking failures
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 23 Mar 2023