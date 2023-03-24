Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

CDC Data Centres. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Infratil said the value of its 48.1% stake in CDC Data Centres has risen by up to $412 million between September and Dec 31.The stake is now valued at between $3.17 billion and $3.79b, the infrastructure investor said.“This valuation increase reflect the benefit of CDC’s recent refinancing and expansion of its debt facilities, the inclusion of two additional New Zealand developments and changes to the blended discount rate used for the valuation,” Infratil said.“These were partially offset by updates to macro-economic as...