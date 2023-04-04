Menu
Mortgage payments missed; consumer lending up 19%

Queenstown homeowners are the second most indebted after Aucklanders. (Image: Depositphotos))
Brent Melville
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
The number of New Zealanders missing their mortgage payments continued to track up during February with 18,900 accounts now registered as past due. Data from credit bureau Centrix shows that 2.04% of all home loan holders are now behind on their monthly payments. That's up 23% on a year prior and reflects seven straight months of climbing mortgage arrears – on the back of hikes in the official cash rate, now at a 14-year high of 4.75% and expected to go to 5% this week.At the same time, new mortgage borrowing fell 42% in February...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Business Advice

The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future

Scenario planning detects and deals with issues that could be a problem years ahead. 

Victoria Mulligan 7:40am
Podcasts Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:26am
