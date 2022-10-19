See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Murray & Co hooks up with Australia's Gresham

Staff reporters
Wed, 19 Oct 2022

New Zealand investment banker Murray & Co has tied up a working partnership with Australia's Gresham Partners, which it says will help tap its NZ clients into Australian capital markets.Murray & Co chair Justin Murray said the Australian market is the most important offshore source of capital for NZ companies, and represented about 60% of the transactions the business has been involved with over the past year.Its recent trans-Tasman transactions have included the sale of NZ Bus to bus company Kinetic for an estimated $400 million, a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Big surge in women's sport sponsorship
Trevor McKewen | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The rise in corporate interest extends to some of the players showing their star power during the Black Ferns’ World Cup campaign.

Policy
Nicola Willis promises return to social investment under National
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Bill English championed it, now Nicola Willis is promising a new fund and social investment approach under National.

Property
Charlie Zheng snaps up Martinborough winery Dry River
Brent Melville | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The owner of Luna Estate bought the wine estate, one of Martinborough's first, as the Robertson family consolidates its NZ businesses.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.