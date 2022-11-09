Neil Beaumont Fonterra's new CFO

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said Neil Beaumont was an experienced global finance leader. (Image: Fonterra)

Staff reporters

Fonterra Co-operative Group has announced Neil Beaumont will take over as its chief financial officer from early next year.With a background in senior levels of global business environments, Beaumont was most recently senior managing director and chief financial and risk officer at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), where he had responsibility for leading operations, finance, and risk functions for the C$500 billion (NZ$624b) fund.As well as that, he has held senior roles at BHP Billiton in Chile and Australia and at KPMG. Font...