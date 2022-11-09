Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Neil Beaumont Fonterra's new CFO

Neil Beaumont Fonterra's new CFO
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said Neil Beaumont was an experienced global finance leader. (Image: Fonterra)
Staff reporters
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
Fonterra Co-operative Group has announced Neil Beaumont will take over as its chief financial officer from early next year.With a background in senior levels of global business environments, Beaumont was most recently senior managing director and chief financial and risk officer at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), where he had responsibility for leading operations, finance, and risk functions for the C$500 billion (NZ$624b) fund.As well as that, he has held senior roles at BHP Billiton in Chile and Australia and at KPMG.  Font...
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Electronic card spending rose by $88 million in October.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 9:35am