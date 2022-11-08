Menu
News in Brief

Graeme Peters leaving Electricity Networks Association

Staff reporters
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
Electricity Networks Association chief executive Graeme Peters is standing down next year.After eight years in the job, Peters said it was time to pass the mantle on and plans to spend time overseas before seeking new opportunities in the sector.Before his move into managerial roles, Peters was a political journalist and had worked at the Evening Post. He has a degree in electrical engineering.Peters said the highlight of his tenure was seeing the change in outlook and confidence among lines companies. “When I joined ENA, there was a...
