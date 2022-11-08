NZ Home Loans acquires Link Financial Group

Staff reporters

Link Financial Group (LFG) has been majority acquired by government-owned New Zealand Home Loans (NZHL) for an undisclosed sum.LFG offers mortgage and insurance services through its Mortgage Link and Insurance Link brands. It also offers technology services, particularly through its proprietary advisory software, Advice Link.NZHL is a subsidiary of Kiwi Group Holdings, the parent company of Kiwibank. It operates independently with its own board and is geared towards helping people pay off their home loans faster. LFG chief executive Josh B...