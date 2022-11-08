NZ Home Loans acquires Link Financial Group

Menu
Staff reporters
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
Link Financial Group (LFG) has been majority acquired by government-owned New Zealand Home Loans (NZHL) for an undisclosed sum.LFG offers mortgage and insurance services through its Mortgage Link and Insurance Link brands. It also offers technology services, particularly through its proprietary advisory software, Advice Link.NZHL is a subsidiary of Kiwi Group Holdings, the parent company of Kiwibank. It operates independently with its own board and is geared towards helping people pay off their home loans faster. LFG chief executive Josh B...
World

Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 1:00pm
Finance

Mixed reaction to Adrian Orr's reappointment

National, Act and the Greens all want an independent inquiry into the Reserve Bank’s performance.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm
Bloomberg

Musk blinks on Twitter job cuts, blue checks

Twitter's new owner has delayed charging for verification until after the US mid-term elections and reinstated some staff after the initial brutal cull.

Bloomberg 12:12pm