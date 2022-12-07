Menu
Non-banks fear Deposit Takers Bill will kill them

Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Non-banks are worried the government’s Deposit Takers Bill will kill off New Zealand’s credit unions, building societies and regulated finance companies because the cost of compliance will be prohibitive for these institutions.A group of 13 such institutions, including the Auckland Credit Union; Police Credit Union; Heretaunga, Nelson and Wairarapa building societies; and Mutual Credit Finance, said they fear only the large Australian-owned banks will be able to meet the tough standards set by the bill.“The bill is designed to...
Listed Companies Free

More than a spoonful of honey needed to satisfy Me Today shareholders

Me Today’s shareholders want the company to sweeten the deal.

Ella Somers 4:35pm
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 2:30pm
Markets

Carbon prices drop at last auction of year

All the New Zealand Units on offer were sold.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm