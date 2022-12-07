Menu
SkyCity could incur 'material' fine for money-laundering breach

Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
SkyCity Entertainment Group says the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) intends to file civil penalty proceedings in the Australian federal court on Wednesday alleging its Adelaide casino contravened the Australian Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Act 2006 (AML/CTF).SkyCity said the expected proceedings follow an enforcement investigation that Austrac began in June 2021 into the Adelaide casino’s compliance.“SkyCity Adelaide places the utmost importance on compliance with its regulatory obligatio...
Tourism

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

The famous movie set and home to hobbits will be available to book – for a limited time only.

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

The government plans to align New Zealand's public research sector with national priorities

Greg Hurrell 6:00am