Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Sharesies to launch KiwiSaver scheme in 2023

Sharesies to launch KiwiSaver scheme in 2023
Sharesies co-founder and co-chief executive, Leighton Roberts (left) said creating a KiwiSaver scheme was a natural step in the company’s evolution.
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Sharesies will launch a self-select-style KiwiSaver scheme next year as it seeks to become a “one-stop shop” for New Zealanders’ wealth development.Users can register to join the waitlist for early access when the scheme is launched in the first half of next year. Sharesies co-founder and co-chief executive Leighton Roberts said creating a KiwiSaver scheme was a natural step in the company’s evolution.“KiwiSaver is an amazing initiative, and we’d like to see people become more engaged with theirs,”...
Tourism

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

The famous movie set and home to hobbits will be available to book – for a limited time only.

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

The government plans to align New Zealand's public research sector with national priorities

Greg Hurrell 6:00am