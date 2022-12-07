Sharesies to launch KiwiSaver scheme in 2023

Sharesies co-founder and co-chief executive, Leighton Roberts (left) said creating a KiwiSaver scheme was a natural step in the company’s evolution.

Sharesies will launch a self-select-style KiwiSaver scheme next year as it seeks to become a “one-stop shop” for New Zealanders’ wealth development.Users can register to join the waitlist for early access when the scheme is launched in the first half of next year. Sharesies co-founder and co-chief executive Leighton Roberts said creating a KiwiSaver scheme was a natural step in the company’s evolution.“KiwiSaver is an amazing initiative, and we’d like to see people become more engaged with theirs,”...