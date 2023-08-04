Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

‘Not satisfied’: ACCC rejects ANZ’s Suncorp Bank acquisition

‘Not satisfied’: ACCC rejects ANZ’s Suncorp Bank acquisition
The dual-listed ANZ Bank has been told no by the Australian regulator to the Suncorp merger. (Image: ANZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
Australia's competition watchdog has denied Australia & New Zealand Banking Group’s attempted merger with Queensland’s Suncorp Bank over decreased competition concerns.The dual-listed ANZ Bank released the statement from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on its denouncement of the merger authorisation to the market on Friday.ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said the commission wasn’t satisfied that the acquisition would “substantially lessen competition” when it came to small-to-medium e...
Wary investors keep the NZ sharemarket flat
Markets Market close

Wary investors keep the NZ sharemarket flat

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,943.2, up 6.58 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Energy

Huntly unit out until May, knocking $30m off Genesis earnings

The Huntly outage could last 11 months.

Ian Llewellyn 4:35pm
Huntly unit out until May, knocking $30m off Genesis earnings
Finance

Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley

More Finance

Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley
Finance

Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
Finance

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m
Finance

Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m

The firm has some ambitious goals to grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable
Finance

Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable

The investment house said it bounced back in the June quarter.

Paul McBeth 5:00am