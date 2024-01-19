Menu
Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Jenny Craig, the company founded by Jenny (pictured) and Sidney Craig in 1983, went into voluntary administration this month. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The liquidators of the collapsed New Zealand arm of Jenny Craig appear to be close to finishing their work, with the business shut, its food given to charity and customer records destroyed.In May last year, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell, Vaughan Strawbridge and Kate Warwick were appointed to Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres (NZ) and its Australian arm. The collapse came just five days after the weight-loss and nutrition brand said its Australian and NZ branches would continue to operate following confirmation that, in the United Sta...
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits

After the tumult of the GFC, operations here were delivering 'fantastic returns'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Private investigators tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris
Private investigators tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris

The liquidators for MHRJ Management have been unable to track down the entrepreneur.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Farmote Systems goes into receivership, to be put on market
Farmote Systems goes into receivership, to be put on market

The company had rural heavyweight investors.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Grant Thornton to trial nine-day fortnight
Grant Thornton to trial nine-day fortnight

Staff will get paid for ten days, but work nine. 

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2024