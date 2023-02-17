NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

This caravan was washed into a ruined orchard in Dartmoor Road, west of Napier. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand Apples and Pears says it's clear some growers have lost everything following Cyclone Gabrielle's destruction over the past week.The Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti regions are key horticultural producers with, for example, 63% of the country’s apples grown in the Hawke’s Bay.The full extent of the damage to the region is becoming clearer as communication links are restored.In a statement, NZ Apples and Pears' member engagement manager, Anna Lambourne, said the impact of Gabrielle had been immense.The damage to...