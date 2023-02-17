Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'
This caravan was washed into a ruined orchard in Dartmoor Road, west of Napier. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
New Zealand Apples and Pears says it's clear some growers have lost everything following Cyclone Gabrielle's destruction over the past week.The Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti regions are key horticultural producers with, for example, 63% of the country’s apples grown in the Hawke’s Bay.The full extent of the damage to the region is becoming clearer as communication links are restored.In a statement, NZ Apples and Pears' member engagement manager, Anna Lambourne, said the impact of Gabrielle had been immense.The damage to...
Primary Sector

A2's first-half result expected to be solid

Analysts and investors will be looking for any forward-looking commentary. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Silver Lake's dark footballing secret

NZ Rugby will probably be hoping Silver Lake’s involvement with Manchester City stays largely under the radar.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 12:20pm

More Finance

Finance

Cyclone, floods cost will run into billions, Insurance Council says

"The social trauma, distress, loss of life cannot be measured in dollar terms."

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Finance

Blis Tech sees revenue grow by 24% in Q3

Blis Technologies posted revenue for the quarter of $2.9 million. 

Riley Kennedy 9:25am
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey exporter collapses owing $2.9m

The company went into liquidation last week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Govt frees up credit for emergency loans

Cabinet will look to extend the exemptions on Monday.

Staff reporters 16 Feb 2023