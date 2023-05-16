Menu
NZ arm of Jenny Craig enters administration

NZ arm of Jenny Craig enters administration
Rebel Wilson was one of the brand ambassadors for Jenny Craig. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 16 May 2023
The New Zealand arm of well-known weight-loss company Jenny Craig has joined its Australian counterpart in voluntary administration. Creditors will meet later this week to discuss a way forward.On May 9, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell and Vaughan Strawbridge were appointed to Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres (NZ) as well as the Australian arm.Their appointment came just five days after the fitness brand said its Australian and NZ branches would continue to operate after confirmation it was closing its corporate offices in the United State...
2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 12:50pm
Economy

Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff

The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 12:05pm
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 11:30am
More Finance

Act would create a two-rate tax system
Finance

Act would create a two-rate tax system

The party says its alternative budget “encourages work, savings and investment”.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI
Finance

Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI

Strong wool prices are nowhere near that at the moment.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year
Finance

Spencer Smith: We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year

The tax burden has to be fairer but fairness means different things to different people.

Spencer Smith 13 May 2023
Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership
Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Andrew Grenfell were appointed last month.

Riley Kennedy 12 May 2023