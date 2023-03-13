Menu
NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

The Reserve Bank's diagram shows how it would deal with a bank failure. (Image: RBNZ)
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Depositors in New Zealand banks shouldn’t be concerned about the safety of their money in the event of a bank collapse.The question has arisen in the wake of the collapse over the weekend of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States.SVB specialised in catering to the banking needs of startup companies that needed somewhere to put the venture capital they raised.More than 90% of SVB’s deposits were uninsured – the US insures bank deposits up to US$250,000 (NZ$405,277) – but the US authorities have stepped up to ensur...
IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership

BusinessDesk understands the partnership between the Bank of NZ and Xero's Waddle took about a year to negotiate.

Jenny Ruth 12:20pm
US to protect depositors in wake of SVB collapse

Signature Bank closed by regulators as fallout from SVB implosion spreads.

Bloomberg 12:10pm

