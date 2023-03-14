Menu
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp economic slowdown

NZ flirting with recession amid sharp economic slowdown
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
By Matthew BrockettNew Zealand may be flirting with recession much sooner than the central bank expected.The economy contracted 0.2% in the final three months of last year, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists ahead of data due Thursday in Wellington. Should it fail to expand in the current cyclone-hit quarter, as some economists forecast, the country would have entered a recession six months before the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) predicts.“We’ve seen quite a bit of slowing in large parts of the economy,” said Jarr...
Markets

Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

The failed bidders have until Wednesday at 7pm to come up with a better offer.

Staff reporters 1:08pm
Travel

Border crossings breach a million, but still a third down

There were an additional 200,000 international visitors to the country for the year to January,

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Finance

In a wild day for US markets, stocks rally as banks crater

Emergency measures to snuff out banking system fears have had limited success.

Bloomberg 11:25am

Finance

No deal for National's banking inquiry

Labour MPs have reportedly blocked a select committee inquiry into the banking sector.

Staff reporters 11:42am
Finance

Aussie banks not at risk: Morningstar

Australian banks mainly invest in mortgages and corporate debt.

Staff reporters 10:20am
Finance

There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is just the latest politician to suggest profits are bad.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am