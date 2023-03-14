NZ flirting with recession amid sharp economic slowdown

(Image: Getty)

By Matthew BrockettNew Zealand may be flirting with recession much sooner than the central bank expected.The economy contracted 0.2% in the final three months of last year, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists ahead of data due Thursday in Wellington. Should it fail to expand in the current cyclone-hit quarter, as some economists forecast, the country would have entered a recession six months before the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) predicts.“We’ve seen quite a bit of slowing in large parts of the economy,” said Jarr...