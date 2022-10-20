See full details
NZ Post paid $52m for Fliway Group

NZ Post paid more than $50 million to acquire Fliway Group from its Singaporean owners, who sold the formerly listed company at a loss.In March, NZ Post announced it had bought Fliway Group from Singapore-based group Yang Kee Logistics, but didn’t reveal a sale price at the time.However, the state-owned postal company’s annual report says it paid $52m for the company, just over $3m less than it was sold for five years ago.In 2017, Yang Kee bought the company for $55.4m.Fliway is an Auckland-based transport, warehousing and freight s...

