See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

NZ's 'most open minded' lender Bizcap puts nine companies into receivership

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Tue, 13 Sep 2022

NZ's 'most open minded' lender Bizcap puts nine companies into receivership
Bizcap NZ's website describes itself as NZ's "most open-minded" lender. (Image: Bizcap)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 13 Sep 2022
RELATED
New Zealand’s self-described “most open-minded” lender has pulled the plug on multiple small businesses it lent money, some of which were in their “dying days”.   In a three-week period between July 18 and Aug 28, nine companies were put into receivership under loan agreements they held with finance company Bizcap NZ. There were two other receiverships in that period. Receivers have already given up on four companies that owe Bizcap money, realising they won't get anything back. Bizcap NZ said it...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Māori Spectrum Commission demonstrates 5G private network potential
Ben Moore | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

The Interim Māori Spectrum Commission demonstrated the power of its 5G private network for broadcasting as it ramps up spectrum usage.

Primary Sector
Jarden cautious on Fonterra units despite upbeat outlook
Staff reporters | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

A Jarden analysis says Fonterra Shareholders' Fund units are enjoying supernormal profits from non-reference products at the same time that whole milk powder prices are still at solid levels.

Media
Plan to bring Māori and mainstream media closer together
Daniel Dunkley | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Changes are coming to Māori media as part of a broader reform of the public media sector.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.