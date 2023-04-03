NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

(Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s red meat exports plunged in February as economic conditions in some of its trading partners worsened.NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month, a decline of 18% compared with the same time last year.Exports to NZ’s top-10 markets decreased, including a significant drop in sheep meat to the United Kingdom.Data from the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) found that retail spending on lamb fell by 7.4% by value and 16% by volume in February compared with a year earli...