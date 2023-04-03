Menu
NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
New Zealand’s red meat exports plunged in February as economic conditions in some of its trading partners worsened.NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month, a decline of 18% compared with the same time last year.Exports to NZ’s top-10 markets decreased, including a significant drop in sheep meat to the United Kingdom.Data from the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) found that retail spending on lamb fell by 7.4% by value and 16% by volume in February compared with a year earli...
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,838.79, down 45.7 points or 0.38%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards

The cabinet manual is being tightened in a bid to increase transparency.

Staff reporters 5:00pm
Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 4:30pm
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month
Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month

Pushpay takeover vote date announced.

Staff reporters 4:12pm
Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall
Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

The business owners say they could only sustain their operations for six months.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am