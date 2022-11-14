NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

(Image: BusinessDesk)

Riley Kennedy

The New Zealand market slipped on Monday as investors took it easy to start off a busy week of earnings and annual meetings.The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.79 points, or 0.7%, to 11,231.97 points. Across the main board, 60 shares rose and 78 fell. Turnover was light at $88.7 million. Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre said investors had “taken a breather” after strong trading days at the end of last week.“We are the first market out of the blocks at the start of th...