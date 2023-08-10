Menu
OIO asked questions about a milk business that turned sour

OIO asked questions about a milk business that turned sour
The site of its planned factory. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
The overseas investment watchdog flagged some concerns about key players in the Happy Valley Nutrition venture before the attempt to set up a milk processor turned sour.Creditors of Happy Valley are set to vote on Thursday on whether to tip the company into liquidation or not.Papers released to BusinessDesk show when the company was first being set up, the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) had concerns about the founding shareholders' past commercial dealings.They considered the issues of "moderate relevance" describing it as "...
The Quiz Free

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Cabinet agrees to more work on Onslow pumped hydro project

Detailed business cases will be prepared for two options.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
Technology Free Sponsored

The Business of Tech podcast: digging into 2degrees Shaping Business 2023

Talking labour costs, compliance and tax, cybersecurity and more.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates
Finance

There's an 18% increase in customers seeking a financial wellbeing review.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Growth in multi-sector KiwiSaver returns slows
Finance

The quarter hasn't been kind to conservative funds, but returns remain positive.

Staff reporters 09 Aug 2023
ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
Finance

The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 09 Aug 2023
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
Finance

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 08 Aug 2023