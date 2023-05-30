Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Open banking coming before the end of next year

Open banking coming before the end of next year
Customers will be able to share their banking data with third parties in 2024. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
The country’s four biggest lenders will be live with open banking standards by the end of next year. Industry group Payments NZ published a plan setting out the timeline for ANZ Bank NZ, ASB Bank, Bank of NZ and Westpac to be operationally and technically ready for open banking. The big four must be ready for a payment initiation application programming interface (API) standard by May next year and an account information API standard in November 2024, enabling customers to make electronic payments and share their banking data wi...
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
Markets Market close

NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends

There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 6:46pm
Media

WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable
Economy

ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases

The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 2:29pm
ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases