Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Ventia gets A$140m two-year extension to Auckland council contract

Ventia gets A$140m two-year extension to Auckland council contract
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
Infrastructure maintenance firm Ventia Services has secured a two-year extension to its management contract for Auckland council’s community facilities across Tahu and Wha regions worth A$140 million (NZ$152m). The deal started in July 2017 and sees Ventia deliver full facilities management of council assets, including maintenance, of its parks, buildings and community facilities. That includes libraries, tracks, community halls, swimming pools and sports fields. From April 2019, that was expanded to include street services, suc...
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
Markets Market close

NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends

There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 6:46pm
Media

WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable
Economy

ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases

The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 2:29pm
ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases