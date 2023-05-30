Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Revenue jump for Task Group as NZX delisting on horizon

Revenue jump for Task Group as NZX delisting on horizon
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 30 May 2023
Task Group, formerly known as Plexure, saw its group revenue climb 99% in the firm’s first full-year result since merging with Task in 2021. The customer engagement data platform's group revenue jumped to $64.9 million for the 12 months to March 31, up from $32.6m in 2022 and edging past Task’s previous guidance. The Plexure division reported revenue of $47.8m – up from $26.2m on the previous corresponding period – while the Task division saw revenue of $17.1m, a $10.7m increase from 2022.Chief executive Da...
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
Markets Market close

NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends

There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 6:46pm
Media

WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable
Economy

ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases

The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 2:29pm
ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases