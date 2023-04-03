Menu
Finance

Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

One in five local small to medium businesses saw their revenue improve over the 12 months to March. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Roughly 38% of local small to medium business leaders could only sustain their businesses for up to six months before they need to look for additional funds, this year’s MYOB Business Monitor has found. The nationwide survey of more than 1000 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, directors and managers highlighted that the ongoing impact of inflation and the Reserve Bank’s efforts to control it are taking its toll.It found a third of local SME decision-makers are "quite" or "very" concerned about t...
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,838.79, down 45.7 points or 0.38%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Politics

Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards

The cabinet manual is being tightened in a bid to increase transparency.

Staff reporters 5:00pm
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 4:30pm
Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month
Finance

Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month

Pushpay takeover vote date announced.

Staff reporters 4:12pm
NZ's red meat exports plunge in February
Finance

NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am