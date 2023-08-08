Menu
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
By Anna IrreraPayPal Holdings is rolling out a stablecoin, the first by a large financial company and a potentially significant boost to the sluggish adoption of digital tokens for payments. PayPal USD (PYUSD) is issued by Paxos Trust and fully backed by US dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, the San Jose, California-based payments company said on Monday. It’s pegged to the dollar and will be gradually available to PayPal’s customers in the US.With PYUSD, chief executive officer Dan Schulma...
Infrastructure

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

The life insurers didn't breach minimum solvency requirements.

Staff reporters 11:10am
Finance

Adrian Littlewood is beefing up his governance credentials.

Staff reporters 10:35am
Finance

Administrators hope for better outcome than liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2023
Finance

The bank is working through the change with staff.

Staff reporters 07 Aug 2023