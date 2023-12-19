Menu
Pete Hodgson quietly resigns as Callaghan chair

Pete Hodgson was a cabinet minister during Helen Clark's time as prime minister. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Helen Clark-era cabinet minister Pete Hodgson has resigned as chair of Callaghan Innovation after the change of government and a damning report from the auditor-general on a contentious procurement process.A spokesperson for science, innovation and technology minister Judith Collins confirmed that Hodgson had tendered his resignation on Dec 14 and that she had accepted it.The auditor-general’s report identified multiple failures in the “more intensive” due diligence process that excluded Auckland firm WeAreIndigo/Manaaki...
NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months
Economy

NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months

Exports to the United States are growing as China's appetite dims.

Paul McBeth 2:35pm
Markets

'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search

'Do you think I can influence him? I can't influence his sister-in-law.'

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search
World Opinion

Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst

With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst

More Finance

Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'
Finance

Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'

Kāinga Ora is solvent, but haemorraging money and piling on debt, says Chris Bishop.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far
Finance

BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far

The bank appointed McGrathNicol receivers in April.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Six things to look for in the mini-budget
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: Six things to look for in the mini-budget

If inflation is to come down as planned, fiscal policy will need to be tight.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Mevo on track for $4 million capital raise
Finance Analysis

Mevo on track for $4 million capital raise

Car-share innovator Mevo is attracting crowdfunding. Can it meet its growth goals?

Pattrick Smellie 18 Dec 2023