Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Peter Simunovich knocked back again in fishing loan dispute

Peter Simunovich knocked back again in fishing loan dispute
Court of appeal. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
The court of appeal has dismissed Peter Simunovich’s attempt to overturn a ruling that saw him fail in getting a claim tossed out by his former FE Investments co-director Mel Stewart that the former fishing magnate guaranteed $450,000 of loans now in default.Last Nov, Associate Judge Rachel Sussock knocked back Simunovich’s first attempt to strike out the claim by Stewart’s Federal Capital that he personally guaranteed two loans to Seafish Tasmania.These loans were part of an arrangement that arose from Seafish Tasma...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 06, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: and so it begins …

More Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale
Finance

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

The regulatory environment is seen as a barrier to new entrants.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
RBNZ to stick with existing liquidity metrics
Finance

RBNZ to stick with existing liquidity metrics

A final standard is still some years away.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023
Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023