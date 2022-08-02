See full details
Finance

Profits up at Fisher Funds, dividend pot hits $85m

Victoria Young
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Profits up at Fisher Funds, dividend pot hits $85m
Fisher Funds boss Bruce McLachlan. (Image: Fisher Funds)
Victoria Young
Tue, 02 Aug 2022
Fisher Funds Management almost doubled its profit and increased its dividend by 65% in a bumper year for the company.In the 12 months to March 31, 2022, net profit rose by 88.7% from $49.7 million to $93.9m, off an increase in fees to $199.4m from $125.9m.The lift in fees was driven by performance fees up 230% from $23.3m to $77.2m.Chief executive Bruce McLachlan told BusinessDesk the results reflected “some exceptional performance from the previous year which flowed in early.”“The second half was materially weaker,&...

