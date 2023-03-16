Menu
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

(Image: Pushpay)
Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Pushpay Holdings climbed 10.6% to $1.36 after the faith-based administration software developer's suitor offered a sweeter deal. Earlier this month, the investors of the church payment software rejected an offer of $1.34 per share by BGH Capital and Sixth Street – under Pegasus Bidco, chaired by Ralph Norris.The original offer only just snuck into the independent valuation of between $1.33 to $1.53 per share. After two extensions to come back with a better offer, the consortium came back with an offer of $1.42 per share...
Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 9:25am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Finance

NZ and Australian share markets poised to drop on Credit Suisse jitters

Banking sector jitters continue to dominate global markets with all eyes on Credit Suisse Group. 

Rebecca Howard 8:35am
Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?
Finance

Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?

Nobody knows, but one of his entities owes its lender roughly $11 million. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business
Finance

Pegasus Health scoops up Melon Health's business

The transaction was settled earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group
Finance

BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 15 Mar 2023