Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

(Image: Pushpay)

Pushpay Holdings climbed 10.6% to $1.36 after the faith-based administration software developer's suitor offered a sweeter deal. Earlier this month, the investors of the church payment software rejected an offer of $1.34 per share by BGH Capital and Sixth Street – under Pegasus Bidco, chaired by Ralph Norris.The original offer only just snuck into the independent valuation of between $1.33 to $1.53 per share. After two extensions to come back with a better offer, the consortium came back with an offer of $1.42 per share...