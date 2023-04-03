Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month

Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month
Pushpay shareholders voted down the first takeover bid and will now vote on higher offer. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
Pushpay’s shareholders will meet later this month to vote on a revised offer for the church management software provider.Early last month, the dual-listed company’s shareholders rejected BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay Holdings private at $1.34 a share, with a third of proxy votes opposing the deal. The price was only just inside the independent valuation of between $1.33 to $1.53 per share.The consortium then came back with an increased offer of $1.42 per share.According to a market announcement, share...
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions
Markets Market close

NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,838.79, down 45.7 points or 0.38%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Politics

Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards

The cabinet manual is being tightened in a bid to increase transparency.

Staff reporters 5:00pm
Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 4:30pm
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

More Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 4:30pm
NZ's red meat exports plunge in February
Finance

NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall
Finance

Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

The business owners say they could only sustain their operations for six months.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again
Finance

Fonterra reduces forecast milk price – again

The midpoint is now $8.30/kgMS.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am