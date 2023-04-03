Pushpay shareholders to vote on better deal this month

Pushpay shareholders voted down the first takeover bid and will now vote on higher offer. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Pushpay’s shareholders will meet later this month to vote on a revised offer for the church management software provider.Early last month, the dual-listed company’s shareholders rejected BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay Holdings private at $1.34 a share, with a third of proxy votes opposing the deal. The price was only just inside the independent valuation of between $1.33 to $1.53 per share.The consortium then came back with an increased offer of $1.42 per share.According to a market announcement, share...