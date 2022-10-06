See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Finance

Pushpay signs software agreement with US army chaplains

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 06 Oct 2022

Pushpay signs software agreement with US army chaplains
US army chaplains are religious leaders who support soldiers across all religious faiths. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 06 Oct 2022
RELATED
Pushpay Holdings’ share price jumped more than 5% in early morning trading after it announced its largest software-only agreement.The dual-listed donor management system provider announced to the market this morning it had signed an agreement with US army chaplain corps, which would be using a tailored Pushpay software and apps solution for all of its ministries.US army chaplains are religious leaders who support, motivate and provide guidance to soldiers and their families across all religious faiths. The company’s stock was tradin...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Tower to pay $5.9m for Kiwibank's insurance portfolio
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

No regulatory approvals are required for the transaction.

Climate change
We can't simply plant away our methane problem – Upton
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

To reach a net-zero warming impact from methane, even with reductions of 47% of actual animal emissions, we would need to plant 4.1 million hectares of pine forest between now and 2050.

Economy FREE
Kiwibank's brand just got a whole lot greener
Ella Somers | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

Kiwibank plans to make its books greener and deliver $2 billion in sustainable finance by 2030.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.