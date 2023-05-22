Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m, PwC's first report says

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m, PwC's first report says
The East Tamaki centre PwC is getting valued. (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 22 May 2023
Embattled early childhood education business Rainbow Corner Group owes its creditors close to $20 million, PwC’s first receiver report says.Just over $7.6m of that is owed to the tax department.However, the Australian-based receivers appointed by Bizcap, which was owed just over $80,000, have already retired saying there were “insufficient assets” to pay back the second-tier lender.The group consisted of 13 Rainbow Corner early childhood education (ECE) centres across the country, a network of in-home-based childcare providers...
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 10:40am
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

More Finance

The fight over the future of global payments
Finance

The fight over the future of global payments

Digital payments have transformed domestic finance. Now competition is going global.

The Economist 20 May 2023
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 19 May 2023
WasteCo signs $7m deal to buy Cleanways
Finance

WasteCo signs $7m deal to buy Cleanways

The deal is due to settle on June 1.

Staff reporters 18 May 2023
Clampdown on trust tax dodge
Finance

Clampdown on trust tax dodge

Trusts will now be taxed at the same rate as the top personal income tax rate.

Pattrick Smellie 18 May 2023