Rakon shareholders want a dividend, please

Rakon chair Lorraine Witten said directors would decide each year whether to pay a dividend. (Image: Rakon)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
Rakon shareholders are voicing their displeasure at the company’s new dividend policy, with one saying it's “outrageous” the company isn't sharing its earnings.Despite being listed since 2006, the global technology company, which designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing solutions, has never paid a dividend.  At last year’s annual meeting, then-chairman Bruce Irvine assured shareholders that if the 2022 financial year forecast results were achieved and if there were no significant capita...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Fonterra sours on milk price, sweeter on earnings

The dairy co-op now expects to pay farmers up to $9.50 per kg of milk solids.

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Energy

NZ Steel gets eye-watering power bill

The steel producer's electricity transmission bill will rise from $2.9 million a year to $13.8m.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More than 100,000 homes insulated in four years

The government's Warmer Kiwi Homes programme covered 80% of insulation costs and up to 80% of the cost of an efficient heater to eligible lower-income homeowners.

Staff reporters 9:00am
Is it gold’s time to shine?

Could gold, the age-old safe haven, become a sparkle in investors’ eyes again?

Ella Somers 5:00am
Bonds are about to get sexy again

Bonds used to be boring but now's the time to give them a second look.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Reserve Bank decides on capital instrument for mutual banks

Mutual banks in NZ are SBS Bank and the Co-operative Bank.

Staff reporters 07 Dec 2022