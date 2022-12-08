Rakon shareholders want a dividend, please

Rakon chair Lorraine Witten said directors would decide each year whether to pay a dividend. (Image: Rakon)

Rakon shareholders are voicing their displeasure at the company’s new dividend policy, with one saying it's “outrageous” the company isn't sharing its earnings.Despite being listed since 2006, the global technology company, which designs and manufactures advanced frequency control and timing solutions, has never paid a dividend. At last year’s annual meeting, then-chairman Bruce Irvine assured shareholders that if the 2022 financial year forecast results were achieved and if there were no significant capita...