RBNZ's money-printing losses shrank in November

Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Rallying bond markets have delivered the Reserve Bank a reprieve from headlines saying its money-printing losses were mounting.By Nov 30, those losses on the $55 billion large-scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme had eased to $8.67b compared with $9.21b at Oct 31 and the peak of $9.49b at Sept 30.The LSAP had involved the RBNZ buying government and semi-government bonds back from the market.Yields on New Zealand 10-year government bonds fell to 4.07% at Nov 30 from 4.19% at Oct 31 and 4.3% at Sept 30 – as yields fall, the value of the bo...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm